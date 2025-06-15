Chandigarh, Jun 15 (PTI) Illegally acquired properties of two notorious drug smugglers were demolished by the authorities in Punjab's Ludhiana on Sunday, as part of the state's crackdown on the narcotics network, officials said.

The operation was carried out by the Municipal Corporation Ludhiana with the support of Ludhiana Commissionerate Police.

According to an official statement, Punjab's Special Director General of Police (law and order) Arpit Shukla said the action was part of the intensified drive to ensure drug smugglers not only face arrest but also lose assets acquired through illegal means.

With demolition of these two properties, a total of 126 properties such illegal construction linked to drug smugglers have been razed since March 1, 2025, he said.

In the first operation, a bulldozer was used to demolish the house of a notorious drug smuggler, identified as Gurpal, at street number 2 in Amarpura, Ludhiana, the statement said.

The action was carried out under heavy police deployment led by Commissioner of Police (CP) Ludhiana Swapan Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Investigation Harpal Singh, Additional DCP Zone-1 Sameer Verma and Assistant Town Planner (ATP) Zone-B Kuljeet Singh Mangat.

Sharma said that Gurpal, whose house was demolished, has a criminal background with nine criminal cases registered against him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at different police stations in Ludhiana.

"The accused, who is notorious and infamous in the area for drug sale, has been involved into drug smuggling since 2014," he said, adding that he has managed to flee to Himachal Pradesh after Punjab Police intensified its action against drugs.

In another operation, the house of a female drug smuggler identified as Rajinder Kaur alias Rozy, located at street number 9 at Hero Suman Nagar at Lohara village in Ludhiana, was demolished using the bulldozer, he added.

This action was also carried out under heavy police deployment and led by CP Sharma in the presence of DCP Singh. Other officers present during this operation include ADCP Zone-2 Karanvir Singh, Naib Tehsildar Sahnewal Harkirat Singh and Assistant Town Planner (ATP) Zone-C Navneet Singh.

The CP said Kaur alias Rozy, who had shifted into the locality few years ago and gradually constructed a house, has been facing two criminal cases under the NDPS Act. The accused woman is currently in the jail.

He further said that both the operations have been carried out following all the rules and regulations. It were carried out smoothly amidst the support from the residents of the areas.

