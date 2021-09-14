New Delhi, Sep 14 (PTI) Public sector banks, including Punjab National Bank (PNB) and Union Bank of India, on Tuesday received awards from Home Minister Amit Shah for promoting official language Hindi.

PNB and Union Bank of India received 'Rajbhasha Kirti Puraskar' for 2020-21 in different categories.

Also Read | Apple Event 2021 LIVE News Updates: iPhone 13 Series, AirPods 3 & Watch Series 7 Likely To Be Launched Today.

This is the fourth time in a row that the bank received the first prize, PNB said in a statement.

Besides, Bank of Maharashtra and Punjab & Sind Bank got awards for promoting official language on the occasion of Hindi Diwas.

Also Read | Joe Cury; Against ALL Odds, From Homeless & Suicidal to $18MM in Sales.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)