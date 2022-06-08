Puducherry, Jun 8 (PTI) Officials of the electricity department in Puducherry commenced a five-day relay fast here on Wednesday to protest against the government's move to privatise distribution of power in the Union Territory.

A joint action committee formed by engineering staff and other employees in the department has been protesting in a phased manner the move to open up the distribution of power in keeping with the policy of the Centre.

A spokesman of the Association of Employees of Department of Electricity on Wednesday said privatisation would be damaging to consumers and the department was already making good profit.

With political parties showing solidarity with the proposed move, protesting staff were already observing 'work to rule' as part of their demonstration against the privatisation plan.

The Puducherry does not have any electricity board. From day Puducherry merged with the Indian Union, only the electricity department has been looking after the power needs of the UT's residents.

