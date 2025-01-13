Chandigarh, Jan 13 (PTI) Punjab Police on Monday conducted a cordon and search operation at all the bus stands across the state.

The operation, aimed to ensure peaceful celebrations of Lohri festival, was carried out on the directions of Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav from 2 pm to 4 pm simultaneously in all the districts.

Special Director General of Police (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla said that all the district police chiefs were asked to ensure heavy deployment of police force under the supervision of SP rank officers to make this operation successful.

Police teams with the assistance of sniffer dogs frisked people arriving and departing at bus stands, he said, while adding that teams have also rounded up suspicious people for verification.

"We had strictly instructed all the Police Personnel to deal with every person in a friendly and polite manner while frisking them during the course of this operation," he added.

The Special DGP said as many as 493 teams, involving over 3,500 police personnel, were deputed across the state to look for suspicious persons at different bus stands in the state, while ensuring minimum inconvenience to the general public.

Around 3,514 people were checked during the operation conducted at around 249 bus stands in the state, he said, while adding that police teams have rounded up 77 persons for questioning.

Police teams registered three criminal cases during the operation and also recovered 950 grams of poppy husk and 70 bottles of illicit liquor, he added.

During the operation, police teams also conducted checking of vehicles stationed at and around the bus stands.

As many as 318 vehicles were challaned and 17 vehicles have been impounded by the teams, he added.

