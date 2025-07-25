Ludhiana, July 25 (PTI) Punjab Health and Family Welfare Minister Balbir Singh on Friday ordered the immediate suspension of a gynaecologist at a government hospital here for alleged negligence in a woman's delivery case.

The minister warned that the doctor's medical license could be revoked and legal action may follow pending further investigation.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Makes India Shine at World Stage, Tops List of Global Democratic Leaders With 75% Approval; US President Donald Trump Ranks 8th.

The incident occurred recently when the gynaecologist at the Khanna Civil Hospital failed to attend to a critical delivery case despite being informed by the on-duty medical officer, a statement issued here said.

Senior Medical Officer (SMO) Dr Maninder Singh Bhasin stepped in to perform the emergency surgery, successfully saving the patient's life.

Also Read | Digital Intelligence Platform: DoT Launches Online Secure Platform to Tackle Cybercrime and Financial Frauds.

The minister emphasised the Punjab government's commitment to providing high-quality healthcare services, saying, "Any negligence in patient care is unacceptable and will face strict consequences."

After the incident, a three-member committee, comprising an SMO Civil Hospital Khanna and two specialists, was constituted to investigate. The committee's report found the gynaecologist's failure to address the case with due seriousness.

In response to queries about doctor shortages in Doraha and Payal government hospitals in this district, he said that the state has recruited approximately 3000 healthcare workers recently with plans to onboard 1000 additional doctors soon.

He outlined plans to ensure 24-hour maternal and child care, emergency services and initial treatment for heart attacks and neurological conditions at district-level and highway-adjacent government hospitals.

Additionally, Singh that the government will establish 10 to 12 advanced hospitals across Punjab for specialised treatments, including heart surgeries, organ transplants and orthopedic care.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)