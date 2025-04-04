Chandigarh, Apr 4 (PTI) Punjab Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak on Friday said the state government has made extensive preparations to facilitate over eight lakh farmers during the ongoing wheat procurement season in the state.

The state Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister was chairing a review meeting with senior officials from four districts -- Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala, and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar.

Speaking on the sidelines of the meeting, the minister said Punjab is set to witness a bumper wheat crop this year, with a target procurement of 124 lakh metric tonnes.

He said the state government has already secured a cash credit limit of Rs 28,894 crore for wheat procurement for ensuring smooth operations throughout the season.

The minister said 99 per cent of the required 'bardana' (sacks) has been arranged, alongside sufficient space and crates for efficient storage.

To cater to the massive arrival of crops, the Punjab government has established 1,864 purchase centres (mandis) across the state, where farmers can sell their wheat.

In light of the bumper crop, about 600 temporary purchase centres have also been set up, he said.

Kataruchak assured farmers that they would receive payments at the minimum support price of Rs 2,425 per quintal within 24 hours of procurement.

In the review meeting, Kataruchak also examined facilities for farmers, including cleanliness, drinking water availability, lighting, and sheds at the mandis.

He directed officials to remain present in their respective mandis throughout the season to ensure farmers face no hardships during this period.

He added that Punjab is the nation's breadbasket, expressing pride in the state's ability to manage such a large-scale procurement operation smoothly.

