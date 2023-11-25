Chandigarh, Nov 25 (PTI) Punjab School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains on Saturday ordered to start an online attendance system for students of government schools from December 15.

While issuing an order in this regard to the officials of the Education Department, Bains said that all the necessary requirements regarding online attendance should be completed by December 12.

According to an official statement, he further said that information regarding absentee students will be sent to the parents every day through SMS on their registered mobile numbers.

Under the online attendance system, teachers mark the attendance of students online using tabs or the school's computer system.

