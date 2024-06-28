Chandigarh, Jun 28 (PTI) The Punjab Police on Friday said it has unearthed one of the biggest interstate opium smuggling syndicates operating from Jharkhand with the arrest of two smugglers and seizure of 66 kg drugs.

"Fazilka police busts one of the biggest interstate opium smuggling syndicate operating from #Jharkhand with the arrest of #BigFish and effective seizure of 66 kg opium and meticulously followed up financial trail which led to freezing of Rs 1.86 crore in 42 bank accounts after arresting 2 smugglers," Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav posted on X.

The DGP said further investigations are going on to establish linkages in this case.

