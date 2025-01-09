Chennai, Jan 9 (PTI) Former international cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin on Thursday called upon the youth to pursue excellence and continue to learn even after completing their formal education.

Addressing the 23rd Graduation Day of Rajalakshmi Engineering College near here, where 1,601 candidates received their degrees including Ph D, he said school and college years were the best time in everyone's life. Young women and men should hold on to a larger cause after their higher education.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for January 9, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

“Whatever lies ahead of you, be it your career, financial liberation, or anything else, you should hold on to a good cause. Only then you will be strong with a steely resolve with the ability to fight battles that come your way,” he said. He advised the students to ignore those who demotivate them, remain focussed, pursue excellence, and always remember to keep on learning.

Recalling his student days, the off-spinner said that he found it very hard to balance his education as well as his game. "Proper time management helped me... it was not easy, but looking back, I think what I learnt there and the tough times that I endured has made me what I am today,” he said.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, January 9 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Prabu David, Provost and senior Vice President for Academic Affairs, Rochester Institute of Technology, New York, USA, was the chief guest at the event. Chairperson, Rajalakshmi Institutions Thangam Meganathan, and Vice Chairman Abhay Meganathan spoke.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)