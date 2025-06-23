New Delhi, Jun 23 (PTI) The Delhi government will attempt a "world record" of filling 3,400 potholes across the national capital on Tuesday, PWD Minister Parvesh Verma announced on Monday.

The Public Works Department (PWD) has identified and geo-tagged all the potholes on all the 1,400 kilometres of road network under its jurisdiction just before the monsoon.

"I believe this would be a first-of-its-kind world record attempted by the Delhi government. We have mapped all the 3,400 potholes that will be filled and I will personally visit different locations to check the quality of work done," Verma said.

According to the plan, the before and after pictures of potholes will be uploaded on the PWD website along with the location for anyone to verify. Around 200 maintenance vans having pre-mixed material will go around the city filling the potholes.

"This shows our commitment to providing good governance to the people of Delhi. We have come up with this project in a short span of time. The roads have been divided into zones to streamline operations, and there will be real-time tracking of the action," Verma said further.

The PWD minister stated that the existing standards for pothole-filling work will be monitored.

"In the past four months, work has been underway to repair the roads. We have repaired around 150 km of roads, and further 100-kilometre stretches have been identified," the PWD minister said.

According to officials, there would be no discrimination while conducting the drive. The potholes have been identified based on complaints from the public and ground surveys done by department officials.

