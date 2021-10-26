New Delhi, Oct 26 (PTI) Cybersecurity solutions provider Quick Heal Technologies on Tuesday announced the appointment of Navin Sharma as its Chief Financial Officer.

Also Read | EV Startup REVOS Launches BOLT Charging System.

With 17 years of experience in the software and manufacturing industry, Sharma will drive the company's financial performance and bring greater rigor to the company's ongoing investments in next-generation technologies and M&A initiatives, a statement said.

Also Read | HP Smart Tank 700 Series Printers Launched in India From Rs 20,049.

He succeeds Nitin Kulkarni, who resigned from the services of the company on account of personal reasons.

Sharma joins Quick Heal from Sterlite Technologies where he was the Chief Financial Officer for the technology business. Prior to joining Sterlite Technologies, he has worked with RPG Group and Century Textiles and Industries Limited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)