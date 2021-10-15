New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) Union Power Minister RK Singh on Friday took stock of the work progress of NHPC Dulhasti Power Station and Dam site of Kishanganga power station in Bandipora District of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

"R K Singh, Union Minister of Power, New & Renewable Energy, visited Dam site of 330 MW NHPC Kishanganga power station at Gurez in Bandipora District of the UT of Jammu & Kashmir today," a power ministry statement said.

He was accompanied by S K G Rahate, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Power, A K Singh, CMD, NHPC and Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary, Power Development Department, J&K.

During his visit, Singh inspected various components of Dam and Spillway.

He also inspected construction work of dam toe power house (0.8 X 3 = 2.4 MW) and was briefed about the progress of works. During the visit, the power minister also interacted with the representatives of the local people.

