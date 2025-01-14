Thane, Jan 14 (PTI) The Railway Police apprehended an accused in a mobile phone snatching case within hours of the theft in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused allegedly stole a mobile phone worth Rs 17,500 from a passenger on a local train when it halted at Dombivili railway station on Monday morning, he said.

Based on a complaint, the railway police launched a probe and apprehended the accused within two hours, the official said.

The accused, Subham Chavilal Yadav (27), within hours and the stolen phone was recovered from him, he said, adding that a case has been registered against the accused under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

Senior inspector Kiran Undre of Dombivli Railway police lauded the efforts of the police team for their prompt and efficient action.

