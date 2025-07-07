New Delhi, Jul 7 (PTI) Several parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) woke up to a rainy morning on Monday, bringing much-needed respite from the hot and humid conditions that had persisted over the past days.

Rainfall was reported from multiple areas, with visuals showing commuters navigating through the drizzle.

Also Read | Is There a Public Holiday Today, July 7 Across India for Muharram? Will Schools, Banks, Stock Market Remain Open or Closed on 7th July?.

"Light to moderate rainfall accompanied with light thunderstorm and lightning (30-40 km/h gusty winds) is likely to occur at entire Delhi and NCR during next two hours," the Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC), New Delhi, said in an update posted at 6:30 am.

The regional meteorological centre further added that light to moderate rain, accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning, is expected to continue over the next two days, followed by very light to light rain thereafter.

Also Read | When Will Maharashtra Govt Disburse Ladki Bahin Yojana June 2025 Installment of INR 1,500 to Women Beneficiaries? Minister Aditi Tatkare Gives Update.

The showers are likely to bring a dip in temperature and offer relief from the recent spell of humid weather in the national capital.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)