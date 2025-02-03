Jaipur, Feb 3 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Monday thanked the Prime Minister and the Railway Minister for allocating Rs 9,960 crore for rail development in Rajasthan.

"Gratitude and thanks to the Government of India including Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for allocating Rs 9,960 crore for the overall development of rail infrastructure in Rajasthan under the Budget 2025-26 for Developed India," Sharma said on X.

He said that during the tenure of the previous government from 2009 to 2014, Rajasthan received an average annual allocation of only Rs 682 crore.

"In comparison, the present government has shown its commitment towards the development of railway infrastructure in the state by making provision of 14.5 times more budget," he said.

