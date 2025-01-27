Jaipur, Jan 27 (PTI) A 35-year old man was stabbed to death in Dausa district of Rajasthan, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred late Sunday in Satkar colony when Rahul Meena and his associate killed Vindo Baira at his residence, officials said.

Also Read | ucc.uk.gov.in: Uttarakhand UCC Website Goes Live As State Implements Uniform Civil Code, Here's How To Register Marriage, Divorce, Live-In Relationship and Other Matters.

Baira was having a monetary dispute with Meena, the police said.

According to police the victim and the accused had an altercation earlier following which Meena along with his associate went to Baira's house and stabbed him to death.

Also Read | January 27 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries: Know About Famous People and Celebrities Born on January 27.

Upon hearing Baira's cries, neighbours rushed to rescue him and took him to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead due to excessive bleeding, a police officer said.

The officer said that the accused managed to escape from the spot and efforts are underway to nab him.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)