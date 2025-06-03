Jaipur, Jun 3 (PTI) Agriculture minister Kirodi Lal Meena on Tuesday conducted surprise inspections at nine factories in Ganganagar.

On his instructions, eight factories were seized.

The minister said that the factories were involved in supplying fake seeds to farmers.

Meena, along with a team of officials and experts, reached the factories and enquired about the seeds stored there. Experts checked the seeds and found them to be fake.

"This is cheating with farmers. The fake seeds have been found in large quantities. Farmers trust the brands and purchase them but the seeds do not give desired yield," he said.

Recently, Meena inspected several factories in Ajmer's Kishangarh and found fake fertilizers along with bags of different brands. After this, multiple FIRs were registered and the factories were seized.

