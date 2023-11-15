Jaipur, Nov 15 (PTI) BJP leader and former vice-president of the Rajasthan Cricket Association Amin Pathan on Wednesday joined the Congress in the presence of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and other senior party leaders.

Speaking to reporters here, Pathan said he was in the BJP for 25 years as he was inspired by the policies of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Bhairon Singh Shekhawat and other leaders for uniting the country.

Also Read | Tiger 3 Box Office Collection Day 3: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif’s Spy Action-Thriller Collects Rs 240 Crore Worldwide!.

"But in today's BJP, only people from Gujarat and industrialists were being promoted," he alleged.

"They (BJP) gave the slogan of 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas' but the reality is that not a single Muslim was given a ticket in the elections. A section of society is being completely neglected. Hurt by such things, I decided to quit the BJP and join the Congress," Pathan said.

Also Read | Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023: Apply Online for 192 Officer Posts at centralbankofindia.co.in, Know Eligibility, Selection Process, and Other Details.

The Congress' in-charge for Rajasthan Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa was also present on the occasion.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)