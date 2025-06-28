Jaipur, June 28 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has disposed of 38 pending cases related to disciplinary action, prosecution sanctions and investigations under Section 17-A of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018, an official release said on Saturday.

Sharma ordered the termination of two serving officers for prolonged unauthorised absence and corruption. He also granted sanction to prosecute seven officers in pending corruption cases.

The chief minister further approved detailed investigations in five matters under Section 17-A of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act.

Disciplinary action was initiated against 11 serving officers under classification, control, and appeal (CCA) Rule 16 and two officers under CCA Rule 17, leading to the withholding of their annual salary increments.

In matters involving retired officers, the government took action to withhold full or partial pensions of nine officials. Charges against four retired officers were validated, and a recommendation to withhold the pension of one retired IAS officer was sent to the Government of India.

Additionally, review petitions submitted by two officers under CCA Rule 34 were rejected, upholding original penalties. However, relief was granted to accused officers in two departmental inquiry cases.

