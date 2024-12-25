Jaipur, Dec 25 (PTI) Efforts were on to rescue a three-year-old girl who fell into a 150-foot deep borewell in Sarund area of Rajasthan's ?Kotputli district two days ago, police said on Wednesday.

The girl, Chetna, fell into the borewell while playing in the agriculture farm of her father at Kitarpura in Sarund at around 3 pm on Monday.

Sarund police station SHO Mohammad Imran said that teams of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been trying to rescue the girl safely for more than 50 hours.

He said that the work of making a tunnel parallel to the borewell started through a piling machine.

The girl's actions were captured on camera and a pipe was lowered into the borewell to supply oxygen.

Two weeks ago, a five-year-old child fell into a borewell in Dausa district. The rescue operation to safely rescue the child lasted for more than 55 hours. However, by the time he was pulled out, he had lost the battle of life.

