Mumbai, December 25: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) is set to offer an unparalleled experience for pilgrims attending the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 at the Mahakumbh Gram – IRCTC Tent City in Prayagraj. Located just 3.5 km from the Triveni Sangam at Sector-25 Arail Road, Naini, this state-of-the-art accommodation facility provides easy access to the sacred bathing ghats.

The Tent City features Super Deluxe and Villa Tents with ensuite bathrooms, 24/7 hot and cold water, bed linen, towels, and toiletries, all at an attractive tariff inclusive of meals. Villa guests will also enjoy a separate sitting area and television. CCTV surveillance ensures the safety and security of visitors, while First Aid facilities and round-the-clock emergency assistance will be available. In this article, We at LatestLY provide all the information you need for booking tents and their rate card at Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 online on the IRTCTC portal. Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Indian Railways To Run Special Trains for Mahakumbh Devotees, Check Complete List and Details Here.

How to Book Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Tents Online?

Visit the IRCTC official website at irctctourism.com.

Navigate to the official IRCTC Mahakumbh Tent City page.

Log in to your account or make a new account.

Click on the “Book Now” option.

Fill in Accommodation details.

Fill in personal details.

Choose a payment method.

Complete the booking.

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Room Rates

Single Occupancy: INR 18,000 for Super Delux and INR 20,000 for Villa.

Double Occupancy: INR 18,000 for Super Delux and INR 20,000 for Villa.

Extra Bed: INR 5,000 for Super Delux and INR 7,000 for Villa.

It must be noted that these rates include breakfast, lunch and dinner. Mahakumbh Mela 2025: CM Yogi Adityanath Says Maha Kumbh Is Exceptional Opportunity for Prayagraj To Showcase Its Hospitality.

IRCTC aims to make the Mahakumbh Gram Tent City a hub for spiritual and cultural enrichment, with services available through direct bookings, Rail Tour Packages, and Bharat Gaurav Trains for seamless travel. The Uttar Pradesh government is also introducing eco-friendly e-vehicle services, including app-based e-rickshaws and e-autos, to further enhance the pilgrimage experience.

The Maha Kumbh Mela, held once every 12 years, will take place from January 13 to February 26, 2025, attracting millions of devotees from around the world.

FAQs

What is Mahakumbh Gram, IRCTC Tent City Prayagraj?

Mahakumbh Gram is an initiative by IRCTC for Mahakumbh-2025 in Prayagraj. IRCTC offers luxurious tents with modern amenities for a comfortable stay.

Where is IRCTC Mahakumbh Gram located?

Mahakumbh Gram is strategically located close to the main Mahakumbh Mela venue in Prayagraj, making it easily accessible for pilgrims and tourists.

IRCTC Tents are located:

IRCTC Tent city, Sector 25,

Arail Road, Naini, Prayagraj,

Uttar Pradesh-211008

Shahi Snan dates of Maha Kumbh 2025?

The Shahi Snan dates of Maha Kumbh Mela-2025 are:

i. January – 2025: 13th, 14th & 29th.

ii. February – 2025: 3rd, 4th, 12th & 26th.

What is the minimum duration of stay?

The minimum duration of stay during non-snan dates is 01 night. However, for Snan dates only 03N/04D or longer duration only can be booked. Peak period rates will be applicable for these dates.

Payment and Cancellation policy?

Payment Terms:

Payments will be accepted through online mode. Enquiries are live on www.irctctourism.com/mahakumbhgram

Cancellation Policy:

No refund shall be admissible in case of cancellation.

How do we do group booking?

For group bookings please drop us an email – mahakumbh@irctc.com.

