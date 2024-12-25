Jalandhar, December 25: Punjab Police on Monday, December 23, arrested Ram Saroop, an alleged serial killer, who confessed to killing 11 men over the past 18 months. Saroop's victims were primarily men he offered lifts to or engaged in sexual acts with before strangling or bludgeoning them to death.

Serial killer Ram Saroop's motives were often altercations or the victim's refusal to pay money. What was more shocking was that in one case, he wrote "dhokebaaz" (cheater) on the back of a former soldier he killed. The accused, who was abandoned by his family due to his homosexuality, is undergoing a medical examination to check for HIV. Serial Killer Arrested: Punjab Police Arrests Ram Saroop Alias Sodhi Who Murdered 11 Men in 18 Months.

Who is Serial Killer Ram Saroop?

Ram Saroop, alias Sodhi, is a 31-year-old man from Chaura village in Hoshiarpur district in Punjab. The police said that the accused was married with three children. However, he was abandoned by his family due to his homosexuality around two years ago.

Saroop was initially arrested for murder in Kirtarpur Sahib and later confessed to 10 other murders in Rupnagar, Fatehgarh Sahib, and Hoshiarpur. One of his victims, Maninder Singh, was murdered on August 18. Five cases have been confirmed so far, with investigations ongoing. 'Serial Killer' Arrested in Bareilly: UP Police Catch Man Accused of Killing 9 Women in Past 14 Months After Releasing His Sketch.

SP Navneet Singh Mahal said, "In most cases, Saroop strangled his victims with a piece of cloth, though some died from head injuries caused by blunt objects like bricks." The police are continuing their investigation to uncover more details.

