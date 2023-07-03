Jaipur, Jul 3 (PTI) To strengthen the relations with non-resident Rajasthanis (NRR), the state government's Rajasthan Foundation will attend Indo-East Africa Trade Expo-2023, starting from July 5.

According to an official statement, the three-day expo will be held at Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi, Kenya, which will prove to be a platform to fortify trade relations and foster economic ties between India and East African countries. The expo will be inaugurated by Prime Minister of Kenya, Raila Odinga.

The expo is a collaborative endeavour between the Rajasthan Association of Kenya, the Federation of Rajasthan Trade & Industry (FORTI), the Rajasthan Export Promotion Council (REPC) and the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI), Rajasthan Foundation Commissioner Dhiraj Srivastava said.

Srivastava said that he will engage in meaningful meetings and interactions with the esteemed non-resident Rajasthanis (NRR) community in Kenya and neighbouring countries.

