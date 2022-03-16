Jaipur, Mar 16 (PTI) The Rajasthan government has earned a total revenue of Rs 3,601 crore from petroleum and its products till February in the current financial year, which is Rs 1,947 crore more than the corresponding period of the previous year.

More than two times revenue has been earned from the petroleum sector till February this year as compared to the previous year. Till February last year, a Rs 1,653-crore revenue was earned, an official statement said on Wednesday.

During the year 2020-21, a petroleum revenue of Rs 1,904.79 crore was earned in the entire financial year, whereas Rs 3,601.07-crore revenue has been earned till February this year, it said.

According to the statement, an average of 1.13 lakh barrels per day mineral oil is being produced in the state.

Along with overall efforts to increase revenue from the petroleum sector, the rise in crude oil prices in the international market has been the reason for the increase in revenue.

This year, the average price of crude oil in the international market has been up to USD 72.6 per barrel. There are four petroleum basins spread over 1.5 lakh square km area of 14 districts in the state.

Barmer-Sanchor Basin, Jaisalmer Basin, Bikaner-Nagaur Basin includes Bikaner, Nagaur, Sriganganagar, Hanumangarh and Churu and Vindhya Basin includes parts of Kota, Baran, Bundi, Jhalawar, Bhilwara and Chittorgarh districts.

Enhanced oil recovery technology is being used to sustain the production of crude oil in the Barmer basin. HRS hrs

