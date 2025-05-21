Jaipur, May 21 (PTI) Ahead of the 5th edition of the Rajasthan Domestic Travel Mart (RDTM) 2025, a stakeholder's meet was jointly organised by the Federation of Hospitality and Tourism of Rajasthan (FHTR) and the state Department of Tourism at Udaipur City Palace and Mahua Bagh in Kumbhalgarh in Rajsamand district.

The event, held under the theme "Explore, Discover, Experience, and Meet in India", brought together key tourism stakeholders, including hoteliers, travel operators, and event planners.

The RDTM 2025 is scheduled in Jaipur from September 12-14.

Speaking at the meet, erstwhile royal family member Lakshyaraj Singh of Mewar said Rajasthan is progressing rapidly in areas like tourism, destination weddings, and film shoots.

"To truly reach our potential, we must come together as one industry and one mission. RDTM is that collaborative platform," he said.

Additional Director of Tourism Anand Tripathi emphasised the state's focus on promoting Rajasthan as a hub for tourism, weddings, MICE, and cultural experiences.

FHTR Senior Vice President Surendra Singh Shahpura highlighted Udaipur's growing stature as a tourism capital and underscored the opportunity for sustainable growth.

