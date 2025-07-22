Bijnor (UP), Jul 22 (PTI) A man accused of raping a minor girl was arrested following an encounter with police here, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused, an erickshaw driver, was injured in the encounter.

Officials said the accused identified as Arun, 30, had allegedly raped the girl on May 28 while she was on her way to coaching classes.

An FIR was lodged against Arun at the Mandavali police station under provisions of the BNS Act and the POCSO Act, Assistant Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Vajpayee said

"On Monday night, when the police surrounded him while he was going on a bike towards Bhaguwala, the accused opened fire on the police. In the retaliatory fire, the accused was shot in his leg. He was arrested along with the pistol and brought to the hospital for treatment," Vajpayee added.

Further legal proceedings are underway, police said.

