New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) Bawana MLA Ravinder Indraj Singh, who has been inducted into the newly formed Delhi Cabinet, on Friday said he would prioritise the development of rural areas as a minister.

Singh who got the social welfare, SC & ST welfare, cooperative and elections departments in the Delhi government said he understands the challenges ahead. "Having lived here, I know the issues firsthand. Development will be prioritised," he said.

Singh assured that rural areas, which played a crucial role in his election win, would see significant progress.

"I consider the votes I received as a blessing from the people and I will ensure that development reaches every corner," he added.

The minister said despite losing the last elections, he stayed connected to the people. This led to a huge victory in the Bawana assembly seat with the second-biggest vote margin. he said.

"I thank the leadership for trusting me and making me a minister. I also extend my gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national president JP Nadda, and state president Virendra Sachdeva for their faith in me," Singh said.

