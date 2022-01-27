New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) Shares of Raymond Ltd on Thursday gained over 4 per cent after the company reported a multifold jump in its net profit at Rs 101.07 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021.

The stock jumped 4.37 per cent to its 52-week high of Rs 818.25 on the BSE.

Also Read | EV Maker Tesla Cybertruck Production Delayed to 2023; Confirms CEO Elon Musk.

At the NSE, it gained 4.44 per cent to a 52-week high of Rs 819.

Raymond Ltd on Tuesday reported a multifold jump in its net profit at Rs 101.07 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021, helped by improved performance across the segment.

Also Read | Realme 9 Pro+ Confirmed To Come With MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 22.18 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, Raymond said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations during October-December 2021 jumped 48.25 per cent to Rs 1,843.39 crore, compared with Rs 1,243.44 crore in the year-ago period.

According to the company, it has reported the "highest profitable quarter in the past 10 years" and its revenue is now "100 per cent of pre-COVID-19 levels".

"In domestic markets, improved consumer sentiments and strong festive & wedding season demand across our B2C (business-to-consumer) businesses and strong momentum of export orders maintained in garments and engineering businesses helped in achieving growth in revenues," said Raymond in a post-earnings statement.

Equity markets were closed on Wednesday on account of Republic Day.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)