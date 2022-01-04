Mumbai, Jan 4 (PTI) Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has cancelled the authorisation certificates of Muthoot Vehicle and Asset Finance Ltd and Eko India Financial Services Private Ltd for non-compliance with regulatory requirements.

Both the Payment System Operators (PSOs) had authorisation for issuance and operation of prepaid payment instruments.

Also Read | Peacemaker: Streaming Date and Time, Where to Watch John Cena, James Gunn’s Upcoming DC Show Online!.

"Following the cancellation of the Certificate of Authorisation (CoA), these companies cannot transact the business of issuance and operation of prepaid payment instruments," RBI said.

However, customers or merchants having a valid claim, if any, on these companies as PSOs, can approach them for settlement of their claims within three years from the date of cancellation.

Also Read | COVID-19 in India: Massive Surge in Coronavirus Cases Indicative of Third Wave, Says Expert.

The CoA was cancelled on December 31, 2021, RBI said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)