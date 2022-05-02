Mumbai, May 2 (PTI) The RBI said its central board held a meeting on Monday amid geopolitical tensions and rising commodity prices.

The 595th meeting of the Central Board of Directors of Reserve Bank of India was held under the chairmanship of Governor Shaktikanta Das through video conferencing, the central bank said in a statement.

The board approved the nomination of Rajiv Ranjan, Executive Director, as an ex-officio member of the Monetary Policy Committee, it said without disclosing other agenda items.

Besides deputy governors and other board members, the meeting was also attended by Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth.

