Mumbai, Apr 7 (PTI) The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday said existing banks can open digital banking units to offer products and services in both self-served and assisted mode round-the-clock.

In the Union Budget, the government announced the setting up of at least 75 such units in 75 districts to commemorate 75 years of the country's independence as 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

Also Read | OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro Launched in India at Rs 29,999; First Sale on April 11, 2022.

According to the guidelines on the establishment of Digital Banking Units (DBUs), the products and services to be provided at a DBU include, opening of accounts, cash withdrawal and deposit, KYC updation, loans and complaint registrations.

"Digital banking products and services would generally mean those financial products/services whose designs and fulfilments have nearly end-to-end digital life cycle with the initial customer acquisition/product delivery necessarily taking place digitally through self-service or assisted self-service," it said.

Also Read | Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G India Price Tipped Online, Xiaomi 12X & Xiaomi 12X Pro Likely To Come With Dimensity Chipsets.

A DBU is a specialised fixed point business unit/hub housing certain minimum infrastructure for delivering digital banking products and services to ensure convenient and cost-effective banking for customers.

Scheduled commercial banks having experience in digital banking are allowed to open DBUs in Tier 1 to Tier 6 centres without having the need to take permission from the RBI, the guidelines said.

Each DBU shall be housed distinctly with separate entry and exit provisions. These units will be separate from existing banking outlets with formats and designs most appropriate for digital banking users, the guidelines said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)