Mumbai, Jan 27 (PTI) The RBI on Monday superseded the board of Aviom India Housing Finance Pvt Ltd owing to governance concerns and defaults in meeting various payment obligations.

The Reserve Bank has appointed Ram Kumar, ex-CGM of Punjab National Bank, as the Administrator of the New Delhi-based company.

Also Read | ucc.uk.gov.in: Uttarakhand UCC Website Goes Live As State Implements Uniform Civil Code, Here's How To Register Marriage, Divorce, Live-In Relationship and Other Matters.

The action has been taken basis recommendation of the National Housing Bank (NHB).

"The Reserve Bank intends to shortly initiate the process of resolution of the company under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy (Insolvency and Liquidation Proceedings of Financial Service Providers and Application to Adjudicating Authority) Rules, 2019...," the central bank said.

Also Read | January 27 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries: Know About Famous People and Celebrities Born on January 27.

The RBI would also apply to the NCLT, New Delhi, for appointing the Administrator as the Insolvency Resolution Professional.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)