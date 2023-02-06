New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Mumbai-based startup RebelCorp on Monday said D Y Patil deemed-to-be-university School of Hospitality and Tourism has partnered with the company for its website management programme.

As part of the partnership, it said that RebelCorp website management programme will be offered to all students of the university.

"This course brings together various skills from basic web designing to methods of effectively growing your business and presence from your website digitally, that can be useful for your academic credits, career and beyond," Saad Khan, Founder & COO of RebelCorp, said.

Earlier, Vivekanand Education Society's College of Arts, Science and Commerce (Autonomous) too had partnered with the startup to launch this website programme.

