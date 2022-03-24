Coimbatore, Mar 24 (PTI) An official of the Indian Council for Agricultural Research (ICAR) on Thursday asked people to reduce food wastage in order to achieve supply of food to underprivileged sections of society.

The deputy director-general (Education) of ICAR R C Agarwal made this request while addressing the seventh national youth convention on 'Food Security to Nutritional Security-Youth Perspective' organised here.

In his inaugural address, the Registrar and acting Vice-Chancellor of Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) A S Krishnamoorthy emphasised on agriculture and its entrepreneurship opportunities of farm graduates.

He said the global population is expected to be nine billion by 2050 with 14 per cent youth aged 15-24. and requested them to become entrepreneurs in areas of digital agriculture, remote-sensing, nano science and data analysis for improvement of agriculture.

Vice-Chancellor of Annamalai University R M Kathiresan, in his keynote address, stressed on nutritional security and said 51 per cent of women aged between 15-49 were anaemic.

