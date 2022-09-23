New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) Leading bakery foods company Britannia Industries on Friday announced the appointment of Rajneet Kohli as executive director and chief executive officer of the firm.

It has elevated the incumbent Varun Berry to the post of executive vice-chairman and managing director with immediate effect, Britannia Industries Ltd said in a statement.

Kohli's appointment is with effect from September 26, 2022. He will report to Berry, it added.

"I am delighted to welcome Kohli to Britannia. His experience of building high-performance businesses and profitable brands is strongly aligned to our vision of becoming a Responsible Global Total Foods Company," Berry said.

Kohli joins Britannia from India's largest food services company Jubilant FoodWorks (JFL), which is a master franchisee of Domino's Pizza for India and some international markets.

He has over 25 years of experience, and has served in numerous senior leadership roles in Asian Paints and Coca-Cola.

Britannia Industries, which owns popular brands such as Good Day, Tiger, NutriChoice, Milk Bikis and Marie Gold, is one of the leading companies in the food sector, with a revenue of over Rs 14,000 crore.

