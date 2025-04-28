New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd on Monday jumped nearly 4 per cent after the firm reported a 2.4 per cent rise in March quarter net profit.

The blue-chip stock climbed 3.60 per cent to Rs 1,346.90 on the BSE.

At the NSE, it surged 3.58 per cent to Rs 1,347 apiece.

The stock emerged as the biggest gainer among the Sensex and Nifty firms.

The 30-share BSE benchmark gauge jumped 778.49 points to 79,991.02 in morning trade. The NSE Nifty rallied 219.45 points to 24,258.80.

Reliance Industries Ltd on Friday reported a 2.4 per cent rise in March quarter net profit as store rationalisation in retail business and improved margins in telecom helped offset weakness in mainstay oil and petrochemicals business and higher finance cost.

Consolidated net profit of Rs 19,407 crore, or Rs 14.34 per share, in January-March -- the fourth quarter of April 2024 to March 2025 fiscal (FY25) - was higher than Rs 18,951 crore, or Rs 14 a share, in the same period a year back, the company said in a statement.

Profit was also up sequentially from Rs 18,540 crore in the October-December quarter.

Annual profits were almost unchanged at Rs 69,648 crore but the oil-to-telecom-and-retail conglomerate became the first company to hit a networth of over Rs 10 lakh crore in 2024-25. Last year, it became the first company to hit a market cap of Rs 20 lakh crore.

In the fourth quarter, increased subscriber base led to higher earnings in the telecom business while a rationalisation of stores and pick up in quick commerce improved retail metrics. The oil-to-chemicals (O2C) business however saw pre-tax earnings fall on lower fuel cracks and polyester chain margins.

The profit before tax (EBITDA) rose 3.6 per cent to Rs 48,737 crore. This was despite an almost 7 per cent rise in finance cost due to higher debt (Rs 3.47 lakh crore as of March 31, 2025, compared to Rs 3.24 lakh crore a year back).

Jio Platforms Ltd, the unit that houses the telecom and digital businesses, saw profits rise by 26 per cent to Rs 7,022 crore in Q4 and 22 per cent in full-year (Rs 26,120 crore).

