Latest News | Reliance Power Shares Jump 5 Pc; Hit Upper Circuit Limit

Get latest articles and stories on Latest News at LatestLY. Shares of Reliance Power jumped 5 per cent on Wednesday after Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) said it has withdrawn the debarment notice issued to the company enabling the Anil Ambani-led firm to participate in future tenders of the public sector entity.

Agency News PTI| Dec 04, 2024 10:58 AM IST
A+
A-
Latest News | Reliance Power Shares Jump 5 Pc; Hit Upper Circuit Limit

New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) Shares of Reliance Power jumped 5 per cent on Wednesday after Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) said it has withdrawn the debarment notice issued to the company enabling the Anil Ambani-led firm to participate in future tenders of the public sector entity.

The stock climbed 4.98 per cent to Rs 41.07 -- its upper circuit limit -- on the BSE.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for December 4, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

At the NSE, it surged 4.98 per cent to hit the highest trading permissible limit for the day.

SECI, which serves as the implementing agency for renewable energy projects, had on November 6 debarred Reliance Power Ltd and Reliance NU BESS Ltd from participating in any of its tenders for three years for allegedly submitting "fake documents".

Also Read | What Is PARAKH Rashtriya Sarvekshan 2024? From 24×7 War Room to 75,565 Schools, All About National-Level Educational Survey Conducted Today To Evaluate Country’s School Education System.

On November 13, SECI had also slapped a show cause notice on Anil Ambani-run Reliance Power, asking why criminal proceedings should not be initiated after a fake bank guarantee was submitted by its unit.

In the latest statement on Tuesday, SECI said the withdrawal of its debarment notice is without prejudice to its right to take all actions in accordance with the law.

Following the legal proceedings related to this matter, the debarment notice issued to Reliance Power Ltd has been withdrawn with immediate effect, SECI said.

Meanwhile, Reliance Power in a stock exchange filing said with the withdrawal of SECI's debarment notice, "the company and its subsidiaries, except Reliance NU BESS Ltd (formerly known as Maharashtra Energy Generation Limited), are eligible to participate in all tenders issued by SECI".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Agency News PTI| Dec 04, 2024 10:58 AM IST
A+
A-
Latest News | Reliance Power Shares Jump 5 Pc; Hit Upper Circuit Limit

New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) Shares of Reliance Power jumped 5 per cent on Wednesday after Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) said it has withdrawn the debarment notice issued to the company enabling the Anil Ambani-led firm to participate in future tenders of the public sector entity.

The stock climbed 4.98 per cent to Rs 41.07 -- its upper circuit limit -- on the BSE.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for December 4, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

At the NSE, it surged 4.98 per cent to hit the highest trading permissible limit for the day.

SECI, which serves as the implementing agency for renewable energy projects, had on November 6 debarred Reliance Power Ltd and Reliance NU BESS Ltd from participating in any of its tenders for three years for allegedly submitting "fake documents".

Also Read | What Is PARAKH Rashtriya Sarvekshan 2024? From 24×7 War Room to 75,565 Schools, All About National-Level Educational Survey Conducted Today To Evaluate Country’s School Education System.

On November 13, SECI had also slapped a show cause notice on Anil Ambani-run Reliance Power, asking why criminal proceedings should not be initiated after a fake bank guarantee was submitted by its unit.

In the latest statement on Tuesday, SECI said the withdrawal of its debarment notice is without prejudice to its right to take all actions in accordance with the law.

Following the legal proceedings related to this matter, the debarment notice issued to Reliance Power Ltd has been withdrawn with immediate effect, SECI said.

Meanwhile, Reliance Power in a stock exchange filing said with the withdrawal of SECI's debarment notice, "the company and its subsidiaries, except Reliance NU BESS Ltd (formerly known as Maharashtra Energy Generation Limited), are eligible to participate in all tenders issued by SECI".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
You might also like
Janakpur

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
Barca
20K+ searches
Barcelona
20K+ searches
FC Barcelona
20K+ searches
Navy Day
20K+ searches
Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024
10K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Virat KohliRohit SharmaNarendra ModiSalman KhanBorder Gavaskar TrophyIPL Mega Auction 2025Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3Singham AgainBigg Boss 18India National Cricket TeamMaharashtra Election Result 2024Pushpa 2Jasprit Bumrah

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Virat KohliRohit SharmaNarendra ModiSalman KhanBorder Gavaskar TrophyIPL Mega Auction 2025Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3Singham AgainBigg Boss 18India National Cricket TeamMaharashtra Election Result 2024Pushpa 2Jasprit Bumrah
Google News Telegram Bot
Close
Latestly whatsapp channel