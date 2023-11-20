New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) Clean energy player ReNew on Monday reported a net profit of Rs 377.1 crore during the September 2023 quarter, supported by higher income.

It had clocked a Rs 98.6 crore net loss during the July-September period of the last fiscal, the company said in a statement.

Its total income rose to Rs 2,863.2 crore from Rs 2,240.9 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The adjusted EBITDA was Rs 2,129.8 crore against Rs 1,820.9 crore in Q2 FY23.

As of September 30, 2023, the company said, its portfolio stood at 13.8 GW, including solar and wind capacities, compared to 13.4 GW a year ago.

