Jammu, Oct 14 (PTI) The replacement of fossil fuel with renewable energy not only needs perpetual investment but also change in the investment decisions, US-based expert Prof John H Perkins said on Friday.

He was speaking at the Prof David Pimentel Memorial Lecture during the ongoing three-day Indian Ecology International Conference on "sustainable agricultural innovations for resilient agri-food systems", being hosted by Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST)-Jammu, here.

He was also of the opinion that the consequences of climate change will result in decline of food production resulting in high prices, malnutrition and famine.

During the second day of the international conference, three keynote sessions on the themes -- Agriculture and Forestry on Path Towards Carbon Neutrality; Public Health, Food Security and Safety; Genetics Innovations for Climate resilient Agri-food systems -- were held in which speakers from across the world deliberated on different topics.

Dr Alice C Hughes from Hong Kong discussed exploring synergies between biodiversity and carbon across scale.

Dr Virender Pal Singh said there is a need to have a fresh look at the research, teaching and extension protocol and develop new ones to suit the current needs. He also said a global bioenergy research support facility needs to be established.

Dr Swoyambhu Man Amatya from Nepal said South Asian countries should take a lead role in identifying carbon neutral agro-forestry practices and implement them as appropriate.

He also said international commitment needs to be fulfilled in case of agro forestry programmes.

Dr Pratap Singh Birthal, Dr Purnima Menon and Dr Shannon Olsson, speaking during the third keynote session, said nutritional security should be the top most priority of every nation.

Dr Menon said millets can play a vital role in addressing malnutrition problems but it should be done along with cereals and not in isolation.

Prof Matin Qaim from University of Bonn, Germany deliberated on actual and potential effects of genetically modified crops.

