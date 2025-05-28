Lucknow, May 28 (PTI) Research must go beyond academic success and for it to be meaningful, it should improve the lives of every person, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel said on Wednesday.

She said this at the two-day consultation meeting on "Ease of Doing Research and Development" hosted by NITI Aayog that concluded here at Raj Bhavan.

In her valedictory address, the governor stressed that research and development (R&D) form the backbone of a nation's progress and called for long-term, actionable steps to make India self-reliant and globally competitive.

"Any challenges in the R&D ecosystem must be seen as opportunities to evolve and grow," Patel said, urging researchers to compile a clear list of challenges and engage with senior officials to resolve them through systemic reforms.

She said that autonomous and outcome-oriented research institutions are crucial to strengthening India's higher education and transforming the country into a global hub for innovation.

The governor underscored the importance of transparency, regular review meetings, and collaboration across departments to avoid delays in decision-making, according to an official statement issued by the Raj Bhavan.

"Files must move quickly, and officers should work from the grassroots to truly understand and resolve problems," she said.

She urged researchers to ensure that their work yields tangible benefits to society, especially addressing grassroots issues.

"Research must go beyond academic success and improve the lives of the last person in society. That is the true measure of meaningful research," she said.

Patel also outlined the extensive social outreach efforts carried out by Raj Bhavan in Uttar Pradesh, including rehabilitation of children engaged in begging and their participation in Republic Day parades, HPV vaccinations for girls to prevent cervical cancer, and strengthening of over 35,000 Anganwadi centres.

She said state universities have adopted villages and are actively supporting the TB-free India campaign, resulting in the recovery of nearly four lakh TB patients across the state.

Highlighting maternal and child health, the governor said universities are now conducting hemoglobin testing for girls and promoting prenatal care. Anganwadi workers are being trained in child psychology and yoga.

The governor also encouraged the development of a collective mobile app for state universities to showcase and monitor their projects. She suggested reviving student-led cycle rallies to raise awareness and expose youth to institutional and rural functioning.

Patel praised the universities' efforts that have led to high NAAC rankings and growing emphasis on social engagement, women's empowerment, and community development.

"It's important to identify and nurture talent and knowledge hidden in villages," she said, adding that universities must constantly strive not just for personal excellence but for national service.

