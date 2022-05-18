Amaravati, May 18 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday lifted all restrictions on power supply to industries, allowing them to run to 100 per cent capacity, as the demand-supply position has eased significantly.

With the AP Electricity Regulatory Commission approving the proposals submitted by the Power Distribution Companies (Discoms), the restrictions have been lifted forthwith, an Energy Department release said.

Already, the one-day power holiday for industries, imposed last month when the State faced a shortage of over 50 million units of electricity, was withdrawn on May 9.

“The restriction and control measures have been fully withdrawn and industries also will now get power supply 24x7. So far, the continuous process industries were allowed only 70 per cent power utilisation because of the shortage in supply,” the release said.

