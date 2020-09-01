New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) The Retailers Association of India (RAI) on Tuesday sought intervention of DPIIT and MHA on Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and West Bengal governments imposing local lockdowns despite Centre's directive against such steps under 'Unlock 4.0' guidelines.

Under the latest guidelines, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had asked states and union territories not to implement local lockdown, except in containment zones, without prior consultation with the Centre.

Also Read | Juhi Chawla Shares a Gorgeous Pic Which Will Make You Sing ‘Jadu Teri Nazar’.

"However, despite the unlock 4.0, local authorities in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab continue to impose strict lockdowns on weekends, whereas West Bengal continues to impose partial lockdowns," RAI said in a statement.

RAI further said it has "appealed to the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and MHA to urgently intervene and instruct these state governments to adhere to the central government's Unlock 4.0 guidelines as any shutdowns should be very carefully calibrated to ensure a balance between lives and livelihoods".

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Officially Launched, Priced at $1999; Pre-Orders, Features, Specifications & Other Details.

"A central focus rather than local level decisions is the need of the hour to ensure the industry and the country are able to chart a path to business continuity and economic recovery," it added.

Commenting on the situation, RAI CEO Kumar Rajagopalan said more coordinated efforts are required between states and Centre to see through this pandemic.

"We believe that states can help ensure that livelihoods are not jeopardised while lives are saved if they follow common protocol and do not impose localised shutdowns," he added.

RAI said over 45 per cent of a week's business takes place on weekends (Saturday and Sunday) for retailers, and such lockdowns are a huge setback in recovery of their businesses.

The lockdowns also dampen consumer sentiment, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)