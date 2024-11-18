Meerut (UP), Nov 18 (PTI) A retired soldier has been arrested for allegedly opening fire at a mini tourist bus carrying students here last week, leaving one student and two other people injured, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred around on Friday in the Pallavpuram area near the Palheda Bridge on National Highway-58, they said.

According to police, accused Nitin Sirohi of Bulandshahr's Saipur village who currently resides in a Pallavpuram housing society got into an altercation with a food delivery executive after his car collided with the man's vehicle.

The students intervened when they saw Sirohi allegedly assaulting the delivery executive, they said.

"During the altercation, Nitin Sirohi used his licensed .32-bore pistol and fired at the bus. The bullet grazed a student's back but did not cause serious injury. The accused also assaulted bystanders and damaged a tempo," SP City Ayush Vikram Singh said.

The injured were identified as Harshita Kataria and Anirudh Sharma, along with a student named Hriday Gupta. The bus was returning from Haridwar and was carrying students from a Noida college.

Police said they have arrested Sirohi and seized the pistol, four live cartridges, one spent shell and his car. Charges have been filed under relevant sections of the BNS and the Arms Act.

