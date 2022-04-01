Hyderabad, Apr 1 (PTI) Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, on Friday said it registered sales turnover of Rs 28,008 crore in the last financial year, 56 per cent higher than the previous year.

RINL recorded a turnover of Rs 17,956 crore in 2020-21.

In a press release, the steelmaker said it has achieved a record production of 5.773 million tonnes of hot metal, 5.272 million tons of crude steel and 5.138 million tonnes of saleable steel in FY22 despite facing several stiff challenges ranging from COVID-19 pandemic to acute global coking coal shortage.

Chairman and Managing Director Atul Bhatt congratulated the entire RINL fraternity for their commitment and outstanding performance and expressed confidence that the company will scale greater heights with rejuvenated teamwork in future too.

RINL's exports stood at Rs 5,607 crore in FY22, it said.

