New Delhi, Apr 20 (PTI) Union Power Minister RK Singh on Wednesday met Finnish Minister of Economic Affairs Mika Lintila.

Singh met the Finnish Minister here today, a statement by the ministry of new and renewable energy stated.

According to the statement, Singh highlighted India's achievements in the RE (renewable energy) sector and conveyed that India is the only G20 country and major economy to have its actions consistent with the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) as per the Paris Agreement.

The Minister for Power and New & Renewable Energy urged the Finnish Business Industry to collaborate and work on the opportunities in the RE sector in India.

Both the ministers stressed the need to promote and strengthen the cooperation between Finland and India, especially in the energy sector, it stated.

The Finnish side expressed interest to cooperate with India on collaboration in the area of efficient green hydrogen/ green ammonia production, its storage, its uses in the transportation sector, recycling of batteries, smart metering software, etc.

