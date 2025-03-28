Palghar, Mar 28 (PTI) A group of robbers that had come to target a jewellery shop in Maharashtra's Palghar district fired shots in the air and fled after locals gathered at the spot, an official said on Friday.

The incident took place near Mamta Jewellers in the Kelwa Road area on Thursday night.

“Some people arrived at the store around 8 pm. Finding their behaviour suspicious, local residents quickly crowded the area. The robbers then opened fire and escaped,” said the official from Safale police station.

No one was injured in the incident, the official said, adding that a probe is underway to track down the robbers.

