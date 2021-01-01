New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) Niche bike maker Royal Enfield on Friday reported a 37 per cent increase in total sales at 68,995 units in December.

The company had registered a total sale of 50,416 units in the same month a year ago, Royal Enfield said in a statement.

Domestic sales rose 35 per cent to 65,492 units, against 48,489 units in the year-ago month, it added.

Exports were at 3,503 units during the month as compared with 1,927 units in December 2019, an increase of 82 per cent, it said.

