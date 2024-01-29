Mumbai, Jan 29 (PTI) Electrical wires and cable maker RR Kabel on Monday reported its net profit at Rs 71 core in the December quarter.

RR Kabel, which has over 7 per cent share of the branded product market, had reported a profit of Rs 71.4 crore in the same period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.

The company has declared its quarterly results for the first time after listing on the stock exchanges in September last year.

Managing director Shreegopal Kabra said the bottomline remained flat as the margins declined to 6.9 per cent from 8.1 per cent in the year ago quarter, while net margin also declined to 4.4 per cent from 4.8 per cent a year ago due to cost inflation.

Revenue from its key business of cables and wires grew over 18 per cent, he said, adding revenue from the FMEG (fast moving electrical goods) vertical jumped over 19 per cent.

