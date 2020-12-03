Jaipur, December 3: Hitting out at the Centre on fuel price hike, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday demanded from the Centre to reduce the rates of diesel, petrol and LPG gas cylinders to pass on the benefits of low rates of crude oil to the public.

Gehlot said that the crude oil rate has reduced and the rate is below USD 50 per barrel in the international market but the Centre is continuously increasing the price of diesel and petrol.

"When elections are held in a state, the central government stabilises the prices of diesel and petrol but increases the prices again as soon as the elections are over," Gehlot tweeted. Farm Reform Laws Negated? Madhya Pradesh Not to Procure Grains From Non-State Farmers, Haryana CM Says No to Rajasthan's Bajra.

जब किसी राज्य में चुनाव होते हैं तो केंद्र सरकार डीजल, पेट्रोल के दामों को स्थिर कर देती है लेकिन चुनाव खत्म होते ही पुन: दाम बढ़ा देती है। 3/ — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) December 3, 2020

He said that the increase of Rs 50 in LPG gas cylinder has disturbed the family budget of people. Gehlot said that the central government has stopped subsidy on LPG cylinders and the beneficiaries of Ujjawala scheme are also unable to refill cylinders.

He said that crude oil prices in the international market were USD 120 per barrel during the UPA government but petrol and diesel prices were Rs 70 per litre.

"During the Corona time, the government should have helped the people but the Modi government is putting the burden of inflation on people. The central government should reduce the prices of diesel, petrol and LPG to give the benefit of lower price of crude oil to the common man," he said.

