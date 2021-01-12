New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) Rules under codes on industrial relations, social security and occupational safety health & working conditions (OSH) will be finalised by month-end paving the way for implementation of four labour reform laws much before April 1.

The labour ministry has envisaged implementing the four labour codes from April 1 this year in one go. The ministry is in the final leg of amalgamating 4 central labour laws into four broad codes on wages, industrial relations, social security and OSH.

"We will be ready with rules under three codes on industrial relations, social security and OSH by month-end. The four codes could be implemented on notification of rules under the four codes," said Labour Secretary Apurva Chandra while talking to reporters.

The ministry had circulated rules under the codes, except wages, in November last year for feedback of the stakeholders after getting the Parliament nod in Monsoon session last year.

The code on wages was approved by Parliament in 2019 and rules too were finalised. But the ministry held back its implementation because it wanted to enforce all the four codes in one go.

Chandra also said the ministry would soon appoint legal consultants to study state labour laws so that those are commensurate with the central legislations.

Labour is a concurrent subject on which the Centre as well as States can make laws.

Chandra was of the view that state labour laws should be in consonance with the central ones.

He also said the draft model standing orders for the manufacturing, mining and service sectors would also be finalised by next month.

These draft orders which would set standards for service conditions and employees' conduct in the said sectors were notified on December 31 for seeking feedback within 30 days (from the date of notification).

